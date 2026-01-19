Conect account to app
Hi
I have problem to connect my account to the metatrade app
I write inn username an password and servere but its stop there.
Working om my computer
Files:
IMG_8617.jpeg 294 kb
urkedal:It may be the different server for mobile Metatrader so you can ask it on your broker for example.
