Conect account to app

New comment
 
Hi
I have problem to connect my account to the metatrade app

I write inn username an password and servere but its stop there. 

Working om my computer 
Files:
IMG_8617.jpeg  294 kb
 
urkedal:
Working om my computer 
It may be the different server for mobile Metatrader so you can ask it on your broker for example.
New comment