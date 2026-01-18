EA not setting TP/SL on MT5 Web Terminal
Hello,
I am using MT5 Web Terminal with [edit]
After installing the EA, it does not automatically set Take Profit and Stop Loss when trades are opened.
Please confirm if:
1. This EA supports MT5 Web Terminal
2. Any extra settings are required for TP/SL to work
3. MT5 desktop is required instead of web
Thank you.
SMARTZ-FX:You need to contact your EA developer, generally EA does NOT work in web terminal (MT5 desktop only).
