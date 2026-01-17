rating of a product I sold was lowered for bad description

Hi all.


The rating of a product I sold was lowered for bad description. How can I find the precise reasons?


Thank you for any help.

 
You can look at this thread Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality 
as there are some examples (about how/what to fix) provided by users.
Sergey Golubev #:
Thank you Sergey.
