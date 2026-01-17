rating of a product I sold was lowered for bad description
You can look at this thread Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality
as there are some examples (about how/what to fix) provided by users.
as there are some examples (about how/what to fix) provided by users.
Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality
- 2021.08.13
- www.mql5.com
We have updated market rules regarding product descriptions more than two months ago. Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies. Flashy, intrusive, and annoying descriptions are not allowed
Sergey Golubev #:Thank you Sergey.
You can look at this thread Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality
as there are some examples (about how/what to fix) provided by users.
You can look at this thread Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality
as there are some examples (about how/what to fix) provided by users.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all.
The rating of a product I sold was lowered for bad description. How can I find the precise reasons?
Thank you for any help.