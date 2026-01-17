Live MT5/MT4 price feed api
Hi, is it possible to get a live price feed from mt4/5 as I understand there is a delay in price feed between TradingView and MT5.
Looking for any help that would be appreciated.
Many thanks.
If you want "live" price for execution - the only correct feed is the one from the broker you are trading with.
There is no separate MT4/MT5 feed.
Oleksandr Medviediev #:I understand and thank you for your reply. But there is still some difference between TradingView price and mt4/5 even with the same broker.
If you want "live" price for execution - the only correct feed is the one from the broker you are trading with.
Yes, it's possible to get a live price feed from MT4/5 by using an external data provider or a custom solution, but keep in mind that some brokers may introduce slight delays in the feed compared to platforms like TradingView.
Enrique Dangeroux #:In order to do so, the slight delay would have to present in both the data service and trade service sides of the broker-dealer's setup. In contrast, delayed data with realtime execution pricing wouldn't work out too well.
Then arbitrage the crap out of them.
