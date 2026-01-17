Live MT5/MT4 price feed api

Hi, is it possible to get a live price feed from mt4/5 as I understand there is a delay in price feed between TradingView and MT5. 

Looking for any help that would be appreciated. 

Many thanks. 
 
If you want "live" price for execution - the only correct feed is the one from the broker you are trading with.

There is no separate MT4/MT5 feed.

 
I understand and thank you for your reply. But there is still some difference between TradingView price and mt4/5 even with the same broker. 
 
FX is not centralised, there is never same price anywhere. Google it. 
 
Yes, it's possible to get a live price feed from MT4/5 by using an external data provider or a custom solution, but keep in mind that some brokers may introduce slight delays in the feed compared to platforms like TradingView.
 
Then arbitrage the crap out of them.
 
Enrique Dangeroux #:
Then arbitrage the crap out of them.
In order to do so, the slight delay would have to present in both the data service and trade service sides of the broker-dealer's setup. In contrast, delayed data with realtime execution pricing wouldn't work out too well.
