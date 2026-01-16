Sharpe Ratio in MT5 Strategy Tester Report

Hi everyone,

I've been generating my own tester statistics and eveything is coming out well except for the Sharpe ratio. Here is an output from some test data and the Sharpe ration is coming out 8.39. What calculation is MT5 using to get this? I'm getting something below 1.


 

MetaQuotes is applying some custom formula which doesn't match what can be found elsewhere (as far as I know).

See point 1 on this page : https://www.metatrader5.com/en/news/2315

From my experience to Sharpe ratio is useless in MT5 Strategy Tester report. I could be wrong and have misunderstood it.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Thanks Alain. Yes seem's strange I will investigate further. I'm not actually going to use it either but it just bugs me why I can't get even near the result. Is it annualised?
 
EdFuk #:
No it's not. 
