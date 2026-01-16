Discussing the article: "Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 21): Bollinger Bands And RSI Ensemble Strategy Discovery"
This article explores the development of an ensemble algorithmic trading strategy for the EURUSD market that combines the Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI). Initial rule-based strategies produced high-quality signals but suffered from low trade frequency and limited profitability. Multiple iterations of the strategy were evaluated, revealing flaws in our understanding of the market, increased noise, and degraded performance. By appropriately employing statistical learning algorithms, shifting the modeling target to technical indicators, applying proper scaling, and combining machine learning forecasts with classical trading rules, the final strategy achieved significantly improved profitability and trade frequency while maintaining acceptable signal quality.
The Bollinger Bands are a hallmark technical indicator used by traders across all levels of experience. They are most commonly employed to either identify support and resistance levels or they can also be used to facilitate mean-reverting trading strategies. The dominant belief underlying their use is that price levels tend to revert toward an equilibrium price level. The indicator is defined by a moving average that is enveloped by an upper and lower band, each set at a specified standard deviation above and below the moving average. The width of this standard deviation is an important tuning parameter of the indicator.
Under the classical setup, when price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, it is anticipated that price will revert toward the central moving average. Conversely, when the price breaks below the lower band, a move up toward the equilibrium is expected. In practice, however, markets do not always behave within such well-defined boundaries. In some regimes, markets exhibit mean-reverting behavior, where the classical Bollinger Band setup can be profitable. During other regimes, markets follow strong trends, and traders relying on these classical rules may experience persistent losses. This raises the open-ended question of how Bollinger Bands can be used profitably despite constant shifts in market regime.
One possible solution is to pair Bollinger Bands with another technical indicator to help filter between mean-reverting moves and trending conditions. A strong candidate for this role is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). By coupling these two indicators, long trades are considered only when the price breaks below the lower extreme band and the RSI simultaneously enters oversold territory. This provides additional confirmation that price is likely to rally back toward equilibrium. Similarly, when the price breaks above the upper extreme band, short trades are considered only if the RSI also enters overbought regions, increasing the likelihood of a move back toward the mean.
Author: Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana