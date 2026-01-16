Metatrader - new features/options??
Hi All,
I'm looking for a function to draw a horizontal line like a trendline hybrid.
At the moment, you can
- drop a horizontal line that goes from infinity to infinity and beyond
- position a trendline, draw it out and carefully set the angle to 0.0% or go into the properties and change the price at start/end to get a flat line - both are fiddly, especially if one end snaps to something you did or didn't want, then you have to reset your action
I had a look over the "What's new" and I only see stability and performance improvements etc but the last few months I didn't see changes or feature addons. In my IT days, this feels like it comes from a company giving up on the product or aiming for retirement in the next few months/years. MT5 feels very 2006, not 2026.
is there any way we can request features?
Thanks