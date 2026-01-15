Discussing the article: "From Basic to Intermediate: Events (I)"

Given everything that has been shown so far, I think we can now start implementing some kind of application to run some symbol directly on the chart. However, first we need to talk about a concept that can be rather confusing for beginners. Namely, it's the fact that applications developed in MQL5 and intended for display on a chart are not created in the same way as we have seen so far. In this article, we'll begin to understand this a little better.

In the previous article From Basic to Intermediate: Struct (II), we discussed basic structures and how we could use them to pass values into functions and procedures. Although the topic of structures has not yet been explored in depth, I believe that this is still not the right moment to delve into certain aspects that exist and are possible to implement with structures. This is because, as far as I have been able to observe, here in MQL5 we do not really need programming to be done at a very high level. Please don't get me wrong.

What I mean is that with very little knowledge, but with a well-developed conceptual foundation, you can create and implement almost any type of application to be used in MetaTrader 5. And since 95% of the time (if not an even greater percentage) you will in fact be developing only simple applications, I see no reason to go into some of the more complex details at this moment.

Therefore, I will pause for a while on explanations related to basic programming concepts. We will instead begin to see how to implement an application for MetaTrader 5 using pure MQL5.


Author: CODE X

