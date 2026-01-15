Technical support
The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart - all of them are related to the brokers only.
So, ask your broker for support.
Jorge López:
Good morning, I'm having problems with the XAAUSD chart. The real-time candlesticks aren't loading completely, and the chart gets stuck when I change the timeframe. I'd appreciate any help. Thanks.
Soporte tecnico
Check the Terminal and Experts logs for any errors and share them here.
Without log messages it’s not possible to diagnose the issue.
