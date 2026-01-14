trading disabled

Why can't I trade and I keep getting the message trading has been disabled - investor mode in journal

 
Dalibor Kusec:

It sounds like you mistakenly logged in with your investor password. Log in with your master (trading) password.
 
Investor mode can NOT trade. Do as Ryan stated. Contact YOUR broker for information.
