trading disabled
Dalibor Kusec:It sounds like you mistakenly logged in with your investor password. Log in with your master (trading) password.
Why can't I trade and I keep getting the message trading has been disabled - investor mode in journal
Investor mode can NOT trade. Do as Ryan stated. Contact YOUR broker for information.
