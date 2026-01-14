Templates lost - where tot download? - Default.tpl, Tester.tpl, Debug.tpl
Just save one from your chart.
bjorn_roskam:You might want to investigate any file recovery options that exist in your specific system, especially if you haven't restarted since you deleted them.
Can I download them somewhere manually to put them back in the correct MT5 folders on my computer?
bjorn_roskam:Try download and reinstall mt5
Hi!
I l somehow lost my templates Default.tpl, Tester.tpl, Debug.tpl.
Kind regards,
Björn
