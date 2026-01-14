Templates lost - where tot download? - Default.tpl, Tester.tpl, Debug.tpl

Hi!


I l somehow lost my templates Default.tpl, Tester.tpl, Debug.tpl.

Can I download them somewhere manually to put them back in the correct MT5 folders on my computer?


Kind regards,

Björn

 
Just save one from your chart.
 
William Roeder #:
Just save one from your chart.
I know how to do that, I just want the originals as well..
 
bjorn_roskam #:
I know how to do that, I just want the originals as well..
There is no originals. Only the ones you created, if you don't have a backup, they are lost.
 
bjorn_roskam:
Can I download them somewhere manually to put them back in the correct MT5 folders on my computer?
You might want to investigate any file recovery options that exist in your specific system, especially if you haven't restarted since you deleted them.
 
Try download and reinstall mt5
