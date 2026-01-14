can anyone give me some advice on getting into futures trading?
I am new to trading and really don't know where to start. I'm watching TJR's new bootcamp just because it's pretty beginner friendly also his videos about the mindset that you should have are pretty good in my opinion, but I really don't feel like that is enough. Can anyone give me some other tips or advice about what to read what to watch and how to get more real knowledge not some course seller bs. My goal is to eventually get a funded acc whenever I am consistently profitable on a demo and then with the profits from the funded be able to get on a live account. Thanks for reading this I appreciate it a lot and any help is appreciated!
For starters, you should have a fairly skeptical mindset about at least 90% of what you see online regarding trading. The web runs on advertising for the most part with retail sales being the runner-up. Investopedia is a pretty good unbiased source of information because it includes market structure overviews, encyclopedic articles, and fact checking by industry professionals and scholarly academics.
I see that you're in the U.S. A word of caution about U.S. futures trading. Each futures contract has its own leverage/margin required, its own expiration date, its own unique symbol containing that date code, and different intraday versus overnight leverage/margin. This can make long-term trading and/or algorithmic trading less straightforward than forex trading. Futures leverage is generally substantially lower than forex leverage. On the other hand, trading in the centralized futures exchange puts you on a level playing field in terms of trade execution priority--at least in terms of the exchange's order queue.
There are only 2 MT5 futures brokers in the U.S. All other U.S. MT5 futures broker are merely introducing brokers. As all U.S. futures brokers are connected to CME's subsidiary exchanges, your decision on one versus the other is basically a matter of the level of broker support offered versus commissions charged. In your case, you'll likely opt for the most supportive one.
I like how you said "eventually get a funded acc." I've been trading for several decades and only now am I seriously considering joining a proprietary trading firm. This is a result of my general skepticism, evolution of my trading knowledge, evolution of my coding skills, and recent changes in the state of proprietary trading firms in the U.S.
