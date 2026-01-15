Indicators: Adaptive VWAP Institutional
Automated-Trading:
Author: awran5
Thank you for posting this seismic indicator.
One minor thing that I noticed...
I see volume and tick_volume referenced in the code but they both return tick volume data. This appears to be a nonsensical "feature" of the MQL5 language.
In contrast, iRealVolume() returns real volume.
Ryan L Johnson #:You're absolutely right about the MQL5 nuance. In Forex (OTC markets), volume[] and tick_volume[] are indeed identical since there's no centralized exchange. However, for Stocks. Futures, and other exchange-traded instruments, volume[] will return real volume when available. Our fallback logic handles both scenarios gracefully. Thanks for the sharp observation!
Thank you for posting this seismic indicator.
One minor thing that I noticed...
I see volume and tick_volume referenced in the code but they both return tick volume data. This appears to be a nonsensical "feature" of the MQL5 language.
In contrast, iRealVolume() returns real volume.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Adaptive VWAP Institutional:
Adaptive VWAP Institutional: Multi-Asset Auto-Detection & DST-Accurate Session Resets (Forex 5PM NY Standard).
Author: awran5