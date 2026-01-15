Indicators: Adaptive VWAP Institutional

Adaptive VWAP Institutional: Multi-Asset Auto-Detection & DST-Accurate Session Resets (Forex 5PM NY Standard).

Author: awran5

Ryan L Johnson #:

Thank you for posting this seismic indicator.

One minor thing that I noticed... 

I see volume and tick_volume referenced in the code but they both return tick volume data. This appears to be a nonsensical "feature" of the MQL5 language.

In contrast, iRealVolume() returns real volume. 

You're absolutely right about the MQL5 nuance. In Forex (OTC markets), volume[] and tick_volume[] are indeed identical since there's no centralized exchange. However, for Stocks. Futures, and other exchange-traded instruments, volume[] will return real volume when available. Our fallback logic handles both scenarios gracefully. Thanks for the sharp observation!
