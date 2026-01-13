Discussing the article: "Introduction to MQL5 (Part 33): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (VII)"
Check out the new article: Introduction to MQL5 (Part 33): Mastering API and WebRequest Function in MQL5 (VII).
This article demonstrates how to integrate the Google Generative AI API with MetaTrader 5 using MQL5. You will learn how to structure API requests, handle server responses, extract AI-generated content, manage rate limits, and save the results to a text file for easy access.
In this article, we connect MetaTrader 5 to the Google Generative AI API to investigate a more sophisticated and useful use case. Sending text-based queries, receiving intelligent responses, correctly formatting request bodies, parsing server responses, extracting valuable information from JSON data, and managing API limits like queries per minute, requests per day, and tokens per minute will all be covered.
You will have a good understanding of how AI APIs integrate into the MQL5 WebRequest workflow by the end of this tutorial. More significantly, you will see how this method can be used as a substitute for adding sophisticated logic to your programs. This makes it possible to create intelligent tools within MetaTrader 5, including trading assistants, learning assistants, automatic explanations, or other clever features that go beyond conventional trading logic.
Author: Israel Pelumi Abioye