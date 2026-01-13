Forward testing observations for a Gold (XAUUSD) M5 scalping EA
Hello everyone,
I’m currently forward testing a Gold (XAUUSD) M5 scalping EA on a demo account.
The focus at this stage is not profitability claims, but observing:
- Entry execution quality during fast market conditions
- Stop-loss handling and spread impact
- Trade frequency vs drawdown behaviour
- Stability without martingale or grid techniques
This is still an early observation phase.
I’m collecting data before making any structural or risk adjustments.
I’d be interested to hear from experienced developers/traders here:
• What metrics do you prioritize during early forward testing?
• Any common red flags you watch for in short-term scalping EAs?
Thanks in advance for insights.
Files:
test_12.jpg 302 kb
- Forced test stop: TesterStop
- MetaTrader 5 Built-in Trading Strategy Tester
- Introduction to MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register