Stop order not executed by EA
My Expert Advisor (EA) is unable to execute all orders.The price hits the stop order and the order disappears without being opened, without any reason in the journal.I only see "cancelled order".What are the possible reasons and how can they be resolved?
- Getting a list of active orders
- The main function of scripts and services: OnStart
- Time management in the tester: timer, Sleep, GMT
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register