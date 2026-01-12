Plaidoyer to restore zero spread backtests in MT5
You can create a custom symbol, remove the spread and test on that symbol.
It does not make any sense though, trading forward the spread is there.
Enrique Dangeroux #:
typical answer. I'm gonna repeat. it's a pain in the butt to create a custom symbol with zero spread.
I want an easy solution, not a nightmare one
I don't use MT5 to develop my strategies.
The reason is that you cannot backtest an EA without historical spreads
The reason it's important is because let's say you write a strategy, and then it loses continually
you try different settings but all loses.
Your conclusion will be that it is a losing strategy, right ?
But maybe you would've removed the spread it would've been profitable !
THEN you know that the problem is the cost of trading not the strategy.
You might think "it doesn't matter you don't trade live without spreads".
Well if the strategy is sound, there are different things that you can try to fix the cost issue:
1) change time frame : use the same strategy but on a higher TF
2) use bigger Trailing Stop
3) adapt settings of the EA (for example if you're using a MA period of 2 try a period of 10)
4) raise SL/TP, etc
you tweak your parameters a little bit and all of a sudden it becomes profitable ! It happens to me all the time
the problem with spread backtesting is that you don't know if the problem is your strategy or the spread !
that's a big issue ! I CANNOT develop sound strategies with the spread included !
This would be such a simple but huge fix to MT5!
thanks
Jef