Indicators: Session Daylight Gradient — Ambient Forex Session Overlay

New comment
 

Session Daylight Gradient — Ambient Forex Session Overlay:

A lightweight chart overlay that paints a smooth “daylight” gradient across Pacific, Asia, London, and New York sessions—plus optional session separators, event labels, and “sunray” highlights for scheduled news. Includes UTC/Broker/PC time modes and a manual DST shift.

Session Daylight Gradient — Ambient Forex Session Overlay

Author: Arnold Holm

New comment