Indicators: Session Daylight Gradient — Ambient Forex Session Overlay
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Session Daylight Gradient — Ambient Forex Session Overlay:
A lightweight chart overlay that paints a smooth “daylight” gradient across Pacific, Asia, London, and New York sessions—plus optional session separators, event labels, and “sunray” highlights for scheduled news. Includes UTC/Broker/PC time modes and a manual DST shift.
Author: Arnold Holm