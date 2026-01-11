why I hide my product then active it , it didnt displayed on Seller

why I hide my product then active it , it didnt displayed on Seller or public section ??It keep displayed on Hidden Section??

 
It has a big line through it . It been flagged or you have been banned etc .
 
Victor Paul Hamilton #:
No, that’s not the case. I manually hid my product myself for editing purposes; it was not hidden by MQL5.
 
Minh Phuong Phung #:
How much time between the moment you hide it and you restored it ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
1 days 
