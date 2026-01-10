XAUUSD Trading – Discipline Over Activity
Sharing a simple market observation on XAUUSD.
Recently, price action has been choppy with frequent false moves.
In such conditions, the focus shifts from trade frequency to execution quality:
• Reduced position sizing
• Fixed stop-loss
• Avoiding over-trading
This post is not about signals or predictions.
It’s about adapting execution to current market behavior.
Weekend is used for review and process improvement.
Files:
XAUUSD_2026-01-10_08-38-45.png 73 kb
Chawada Krunal Pratapbhai:
Keep in mind that the markets are still in the hangover stage of the holiday season. Personally, I don't trade during the week of Thanksgiving through the end of January.
Many institutional traders go on extended vacations during the holiday season which decreases liquidity, volume, and momentum in the markets.
Even though we almost certainly don't trade the same strategy, you might consider sitting out the holiday season as well rather than troubleshooting a gnarly market.
