after update product i complete publish setup but its still showing in draft mode and validation pass what i need to do for complete publish it.


How to publish a product on the Market
  • 2012.04.19
Start offering your trading applications to millions of MetaTrader users from around the world though the Market. The service provides a ready-made infrastructure: access to a large audience, licensing solutions, trial versions, publication of updates and acceptance of payments. You only need to complete a quick seller registration procedure and publish your product. Start generating additional profits from your programs using the ready-made technical base provided by the service.
 
Chacha Ian Maroa #:
No dear i hit and its published but after 2 -3 hour its showing in draft and i cant hit on publish now coz its back in draft again and again
 
Kulvinder Singh #:
No dear i hit and its published but after 2 -3 hour its showing in draft and i cant hit on publish now coz its back in draft again and again
Clear your browser's cookies, restart your computer, login into MQL5.com and try again, maybe something is stuck.
 
Yes i contact to service support they did it , i think there was any issue on mql store now its working
