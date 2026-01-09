after update product i complete publish setup but its still showing in draft mode and validation pass what i need to do for complete publish it.
after update product i complete publish setup but its still showing in draft mode and validation pass what i need to do for complete publish it.
How to publish a product on the Market
- 2012.04.19
- www.mql5.com
Start offering your trading applications to millions of MetaTrader users from around the world though the Market. The service provides a ready-made infrastructure: access to a large audience, licensing solutions, trial versions, publication of updates and acceptance of payments. You only need to complete a quick seller registration procedure and publish your product. Start generating additional profits from your programs using the ready-made technical base provided by the service.
Hit the 'publish' button
Yes i contact to service support they did it , i think there was any issue on mql store now its working
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register