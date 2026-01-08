Bug in coloring indicator's lines with version 5495
I'd be great, though, if MetaQuotes updated their installer to be like Qt's where one can choose between like the latest 10 versions which to install within the installer.
Alain Verleyen maintains previous Build installers on Telegram at Telegram: View @MT5Exe
(My latest broker-dealer Release Build is 5430--making 5495 a Beta Build to me.)
Hi!
Yesterday I downloaded the customized MT5 from [edit] broker here in Brazil and installed it. Today, when I was going to trade, I notice a bug in one of my indicators: the coloring was offset by 1 bar. Here is how it's suppose to be:
And here is how it's being plotted:
So, the coloring is offset by 1 bar: the yellow color is appearing one bar later from where it was supposed to be, as well as the other colors.
After spending half an hour debugging my code and confirming the plotting by it was OK, I verified that the same Genial's MT5 installation was producing the same bug in another machine and, also, previous installations were not showing it. I first though that problem was with Genial's version and I was about the complain to them when I decided to install "crude" MT5 from the general page and the same problem happened. Checking for version difference, I concluded this should be the cause: both Genial's AWA general MT5 are installing version 5495, which, then, seems buggy while my old installations, where everything works fine, are still using 5430.
Unlucky me, I've deleted the previous version's installer before downloading the new one today, so I guess I'm stuck until a new version is released :T
It would be nice if you could provide the minimum code to reproduce this issue.
Hi!
in attachment. I didn't consider earlier because I plan to release this indicator in the Market in the future :)
Thanks for the link!
Indeed, my main broker hasn't yet released 5495, but for whatever reason both the official download link by MetaQuotes AWA that broker, Genial, 's site is installing this version :/
