Blank page on Market

New comment
 
Please help! i cannot access the market and it is giving me a blank page
 

Can someone tell how to fix it. Plus I have no access to my purchased indicators

 
It is difficult to help because no information about (Windows version - taken from Metatrader's logs; Metatrader's logs in journal - about possible error number, and so on).
Besides, it may be the error of your Windows for example ...

So, need a lot of information just to understand aboyt "why" ... I just hope that someone had this issue in past and know about it. But there are a lot of factors anyway ...
New comment