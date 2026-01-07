Making an EA which can distinguish between bullish and bearish news
Hi. Is there anybody here who has ever written an expert adviser which being able to read news feeds, and then distinguish between bullish and bearish ones? (Ex. Reuters, New York Times, Bloomberg, etc)
If you know how does it work or if you already have that script inside your computer then would you please describe a little bit about how to write its algorithm or even share it's core script with the other members here so that we can use it also.
Peiman Ghasemi:
For a primer on fetching news from external sources, see:
From Novice to Expert: Animated News Headline Using MQL5 (II)
Clemence Benjamin, 2025.06.20 10:38Today, we take another step forward by integrating an external news API as the source of headlines for our News Headline EA. In this phase, we’ll explore various news sources—both established and emerging—and learn how to access their APIs effectively. We'll also cover methods for parsing the retrieved data into a format optimized for display within our Expert Advisor. Join the discussion as we explore the benefits of accessing news headlines and the economic calendar directly on the chart, all within a compact, non-intrusive interface.
Ryan L Johnson #:Thanks for the reference article. It's including an amazing EA that I must try...
Regarding distinguishing between bullish and bearish news, you'll need to do some statistical analysis of historic news, price movements, and their respective times of occurrence--and keep a record of which ones are bullish and which ones are bearish. This is not included in the above linked Article, so another news trader will hopefully chime in here.
I think it would be awesome if the EA being able to analysis political news too... For example it could be excellent if the EA understands when the news headline is about <increased tensions for war> then the commodity market would be bullish and when the headline is about <peace> and<cooling inflation> then the commodity market volitality and prices would decrease.
