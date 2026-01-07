MT4 No history Data for backtest anymore on all brokers i am using
freemenn:
[N]o history data 'XAUUSD5'...
[N]o history data 'XAUUSD5'...
That's a strange symbol... XAUUSD5.
Is the symbol suffix, 5, constant across all of your tested broker-dealers?
Hi there,
when triyng to do backtest on MT4 I get the following error:
2026.01.07 16:19:31.824 TestGenerator: no history data 'XAUUSD5' from 2025.02.02 to 2025.05.01
.. and of course , I downloade all history, new old or whateve you want! No way to solve.
So ,this happened about 2 weeks ago on Roboforex, on different terminals an different laptops.
Some days after, same story happens on moneta markets.. no solution, and as well as on Octamarkets!
Today it happened on Alpari, exact same story.
What heppenig? How to solve this issue?
(Of course I checked history folder, and they are there)
Thanks