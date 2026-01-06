What is the best recommendation for VPS?
I just bought an EA. I have not setup on my MT4 yet as i am still looking for the cheapest yet workable VPS around. are there any good recommendations? my budget is around 10-20usd/month
There is MQL5 VPS here on MQL5. But you need to read about this VPS first because there are some limitations related to the EAs. Check this summary post #43 about some information/links collected.
As to any external VPS so any discussion/reommendation is prohibited on the forum so you should select anything by yourself sorry.
Try VPS from MetaQuotes first. Subnets of some third-party VPS providers have been blocked by MetaQuotes due to multiple attempts at fraudulent activity (I don't know what kind of activity). Therefore, using third-party VPS providers carries the risk of problems connecting MetaTrader to the trading server.
Vladislav Boyko #:By the way, there should be a free trial for 24 hours - this way you can make sure that your advisor will work there. Your risk is $15, and I think you can live with that if something goes wrong. So don't hesitate and try VPS from MetaQuotes right away.
Vladislav Boyko #:alright thank you let me check it out. $15/month seems fair.
