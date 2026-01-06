What is the best recommendation for VPS?

I just bought an EA. I have not setup on my MT4 yet as i am still looking for the cheapest yet workable VPS around. are there any good recommendations? my budget is around 10-20usd/month
 

There is MQL5 VPS here on MQL5. But you need to read about this VPS first because there are some limitations related to the EAs. Check this summary post  about some information/links collected.

As to any external VPS so any discussion/reommendation is prohibited on the forum so you should select anything by yourself sorry.

 
Try VPS from MetaQuotes first. Subnets of some third-party VPS providers have been blocked by MetaQuotes due to multiple attempts at fraudulent activity (I don't know what kind of activity). Therefore, using third-party VPS providers carries the risk of problems connecting MetaTrader to the trading server.
 
By the way, there should be a free trial for 24 hours - this way you can make sure that your advisor will work there. Your risk is $15, and I think you can live with that if something goes wrong. So don't hesitate and try VPS from MetaQuotes right away.
 
alright thank you let me check it out. $15/month seems fair. 
 
Check this summary post  about some information/links collected (because there are some limitations and particularities for MQL5 VPS).
