Pay with USDT!

Hi, 

I want to rent a vps here in mql5.com, and I want to pay by USDT, can I do that?

if yes , then which payments choice in mql5 can used for this option?

 
Here are your available payment options: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ihabalshawwa/accounting/topup
 
Eleni Anna Branou
Great, which one of them I can use to pay USDT?

 
Ihab Alshawwa

Webmoney supports usdt.
