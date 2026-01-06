Issue with live signal

I’m having an issue with my live signal: It had like 80 trades since September but now the history was deleted and it is showing that I have an open losing trade even though I don’t. Plus it is not updating after a new trade.


Yahia Mohamed Hassan Mohamed:
the initial deposit is gone too. I think i read a similar thread mentioning that that is broker issue.
