Hi,

I am unable to download free EA's.  I click on the Download button in the left panel.  It asks if I have "MetaTrader 5"?  I click "Yes". and it gives a prompt - "Safari cannot open the page because the address is invalid."

Please help.

 
Try doing this from the MT5 terminal's side, login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your deepakbhatla1978 login and the go to the Navigator window >> Market.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
I went to MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community >> Logged in via my account.  Did not get where Navigator Window is?
 
deepakbhatla1978 #:
Navigator - 

