How to Create FVG in MQL5
Kulvinder Singh:Please clarify what you mean by FVG - describe the exact calculation logic, conditions, timeframe and what part you cannot implement in code.
There are some articles about it so use the search to find -
- articles - search results
- CodeBase - search results
- Market
Kulvinder Singh:search codebase.
You create an FVG by scanning candles and checking that the current bar’s low is greater than the high of the bar two periods ago (bullish gap) or the current bar’s high is lower than the low of the bar two periods ago (bearish gap). In MQL5, loop over bars and use price arrays (e.g. High[] , Low[] ) or iHigh/iLow to detect those conditions and then mark or store the gap zones as rectangles or buffers for later use.
Petra5 #:Yes sure try
