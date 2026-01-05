How to Create FVG in MQL5

How to Create FVG in MQL5?
 
Kulvinder Singh:
How to Create FVG in MQL5?
Please clarify what you mean by FVG - describe the exact calculation logic, conditions, timeframe and what part you cannot implement in code.
 

There are some articles about it so use the search to find - 

 
Kulvinder Singh:
How to Create FVG in MQL5?
search codebase.
 
You create an FVG by scanning candles and checking that the current bar’s low is greater than the high of the bar two periods ago (bullish gap) or the current bar’s high is lower than the low of the bar two periods ago (bearish gap). In MQL5, loop over bars and use price arrays (e.g. High[] , Low[] ) or iHigh/iLow to detect those conditions and then mark or store the gap zones as rectangles or buffers for later use.
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Please clarify what you mean by FVG - describe the exact calculation logic, conditions, timeframe and what part you cannot implement in code.
I want fvg in candle only 3 candle , gap between first and third candle 
 
Petra5 #:
You create an FVG by scanning candles and checking that the current bar’s low is greater than the high of the bar two periods ago (bullish gap) or the current bar’s high is lower than the low of the bar two periods ago (bearish gap). In MQL5, loop over bars and use price arrays (e.g. High[] , Low[] ) or iHigh/iLow to detect those conditions and then mark or store the gap zones as rectangles or buffers for later use.
Kulvinder Singh #:
I want fvg in candle only 3 candle , gap between first and third candle 
You detect a 3‑candle FVG by checking whether candle 1’s high is below candle 3’s low (bullish) or candle 1’s low is above candle 3’s high (bearish).
