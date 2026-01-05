Discussing the article: "Billiards Optimization Algorithm (BOA)"
Check out the new article: Billiards Optimization Algorithm (BOA).
The BOA algorithm is an optimization method inspired by the game of billiards. Imagine that you are looking for the best solution to some problem, in billiard terminology, it is like trying to get the ball into the pocket. There are 8 pockets on a pool table, as well as many balls. At the beginning of the algorithm, a group of random solutions (population) is created. These decisions are like balls on a pool table. For each solution, the objective function value is calculated to determine how good it is.
At each iteration of the algorithm, the eight best solutions from the population become "pockets" (targets to strive for). The remaining solutions are treated as balls that need to be directed towards these pockets. For each ball (solution), one of the pockets (best solutions) is randomly selected. The new position of the ball is then calculated - a new solution moving in the direction of the chosen pocket. If the new position of the ball gives a better value of the objective function, then the ball moves to the new position, and if not, then it remains in place.
Author: Andrey Dik