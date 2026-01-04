Small bug in parser
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
One small bug in the parser:
The above example will compile just fine.. It happens in general when the semicolon is absent on the last variable in the page..
What's more, if we write as follows
the compilation will fail, but the message of "semicolon expected" will point to line 1
The version of the terminal is beta 5488
greets