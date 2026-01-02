Pinned SL

This case concerns gold. I place it on the chart regardless of whether it's there or not, and the order closes at the stop loss. I didn't trigger it {MT5}
 
Your message doesn't make sense, explain better what you mean and post a screenshot please.
 
MAXKOLONKO:
I deleted your duplicate topic. Please don't create duplicates and write in English.

MAXKOLONKO, 2026.01.02 12:05

Mam problem. Bez względu na to, którego wykresu użyję — z EA czy bez niego — zdobywam złoto. Zaczyna to wywoływać u mnie stop loss. Nie ustawiłem stop lossu. Skąd to się bierze?
