How to change the background from black to another color?

New comment
 
Alt+E The chart has a black background, so I can't see the values ​​when I hover my cursor over them. How can I change the chart background to a lighter color?
Files:
mt5 cz1.jpg  160 kb
 
Ukash2020:
Alt+E The chart has a black background, so I can't see the values ​​when I hover my cursor over them. How can I change the chart background to a lighter color?

I just did a test to replicate your issue.

Go to View (up top)==>Color Themes==>Light.

Edit: It looks like you're aleady in the Light Theme. Strange, or maybe you're in the Default Theme?
 

I have three options: -system -light -dark 

I had the system option selected and changed it to light. 

This however did not solve the problem, the background of the chart is still dark.

 
Ukash2020 #:

I have three options: -system -light -dark

My bad--brain fart. There is no Default, so I should've said System.

I tested MT5 Release Build 5430 and MT5 Beta Build 5488. Both graphs changed to white in Light Theme. As I'm unable to replicate the issue in 2 Builds, you seem to have a unique (to you) issue on your hands.

New comment