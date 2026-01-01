How to change the background from black to another color?
Alt+E The chart has a black background, so I can't see the values when I hover my cursor over them. How can I change the chart background to a lighter color?
I just did a test to replicate your issue.
Go to View (up top)==>Color Themes==>Light.Edit: It looks like you're aleady in the Light Theme. Strange, or maybe you're in the Default Theme?
I have three options: -system -light -dark This however did not solve the problem, the background of the chart is still dark.
I had the system option selected and changed it to light.
This however did not solve the problem, the background of the chart is still dark.
I have three options: -system -light -dark
My bad--brain fart. There is no Default, so I should've said System.
I tested MT5 Release Build 5430 and MT5 Beta Build 5488. Both graphs changed to white in Light Theme. As I'm unable to replicate the issue in 2 Builds, you seem to have a unique (to you) issue on your hands.
