MT5 (Windows) installed on Android using Winlator
Warble68:
Could this maybe be caused by file access or permission problems?
Could this maybe be caused by file access or permission problems?
After reading the User Guide at User Guide | brunodev85/winlator | DeepWiki, yes.
The standard MT5 Windows installer puts your MT5 Data Folder in your Windows User AppData folder--which Winlator may not have/can't access:
"In Winlator, a container is an isolated environment where Windows applications run. Each container has its own:
- Wine prefix
- File system
- Configuration settings
- Graphics and audio setup"
If you can figure out how to install MT5 in Portable Mode in Winlator, that might work better.
As a side note, even less experimental workarounds (for mac, for example) never 100% mimic a Windows 11 pc experience with MT5. Just know what to expect.
Thank you very much for your reply!
I am well aware that i can't expect exactly the same results as on Windows. Have run MT5 on Wine under Linux for some years now with only occasional glitches.
Also, thanks for your suggestion to try Portable Mode Installation! I will certainly give that a whirl.
Happy New Year!
Warble68 #:
Thank you very much for your reply!
I am well aware that i can't expect exactly the same results as on Windows. Have run MT5 on Wine under Linux for some years now with only occasional glitches.
Also, thanks for your suggestion to try Portable Mode Installation! I will certainly give that a whirl.
Happy New Year!
You're most welcome.
Happy New Year! 🎉🎊
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Guys,
am trying to run the Windows version of MT5 on an Android Phone (using Winlator 11.0 emulator) so that i can use my own EA`s and Indicators.
Installation worked well. MT5 starts up, connects to the server and correctly shows my balance. However when i try to place an order manually, no ticks are shown in the order window.
The journal shows continually repeating errors on that symbol :
History unpack error [Timeout. (1460)]
Bit stream corrupted [Timeout. (1460)]
History unpack error [Timeout. (1460)]
Bit stream corrupted [Timeout. (1460)]
etc.
Have searched a lot, but cannot find exact explanations of what problem these errors specifically point to.
Even though it is a fresh install, have deleted all the history folders as they may have been corrupted.
However on renewed startup, i get the same errors.
Does anyone have a clue what these errors really mean? Or any pointers of where i should look.
Could this maybe be caused by file access or permission problems?
Any pointers of where i should look will be greatly appreciated!