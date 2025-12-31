I have this weird message on my MQL5's account !!!

Ban till 2026.01.29

is there any one can explain this warning for me ??? 

what I did ??

Files:
Untitled.png  6 kb
 

It seems you were banned by anti-spam robot ... you can switch your router/modem to be off, and switch it to be on once again (for your IP to be chnaged - in case you are on dynamic IP for examle).

