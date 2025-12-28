Messages not show in the tab
p.s.de:
There is a issue I cannot see the messages in my account. How to fix this?
The topic title and post have been edited by the moderator - it's no longer in all caps. There is no need to shout.
Welcome to MQL5 Forum!
Experts on this forum often say:
-- "We are not mind-readers, nor can we see your screen"
-- "Our crystal balls are broken"
Experts on this forum often say:
-- "We are not mind-readers, nor can we see your screen"
-- "Our crystal balls are broken"
If you want a useful answer - then please provide detailed information (preferred with screens/pics/visuals) to explain your question.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The topic title and post have been edited by the moderator - it's no longer in all caps. There is no need to shout.