I'm having an issue with the ArraySetAsSeries function in MQL5.
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate/OnStart (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020)
How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020)
MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors - MQL5 Articles (2010)
How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)
When I read indicator data, the data comes in reverse order (oldest first), but even after using ArraySetAsSeries , I still can't get the time-series order (newest first).
Here's my function:
The problem:
After calling ReadRVI , data0[0] should contain the current bar's RVI value
data0[1] should contain the previous bar's RVI value
But instead, data0[0] still contains the oldest data, not the newest