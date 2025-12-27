Fixing a profitable EA's mistake
Hello everyone
I have an EA that works well in the MT5 strategy tester but it does something else in the real demo.I hope you can help me correct this. This is a very profitable strategy 📈, I will provide the source code .mq5 file if anyone wants to help me.Thank you in advance.
I've seen this before due to the intricacies of the Tester and how they are used--versus real time trading. The usual culprit is the inaccuracy of simulated ticks, or the inappropriate use of lone open prices. Although there is some code that doesn't work in the Tester, the Tester can also be strangely forgiving in terms of profit when used inappropriately.
Not to be smug, but I doubt that the EA is actually profitable. Your OP basically states that the EA is de facto designed for the Tester--as opposed to real time trading.
