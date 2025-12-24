I need help

Hello, I purchased the MQL5 VPS through the MT5 platform, normally for 1 month at $15, and I see that I was charged $46.80. I don’t understand why.  Can someone explain this to me?
 
Erwan Dzukou Mongo:
You've probably purchased a 3-month subscription plus VAT.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

