[MQL5 Articles] - Support for MathML elements

Hello,
I would like to ask whether MetaQuotes has any plans to support MathML elements when creating new articles on the MQL5.
Currently, the article editor allows us to write content in both Visual and HTML modes, and MathML formulas can be correctly rendered when switching from the HTML to the visual mode. However, when clicking the save button, the plataform applies some kind of sanitization process that removes the non-allowed tags and elements. As a result, all MathML content is stripped out, causing the loss of mathematical formulas.
Is there any roadmap or technical constraint that prevents MathML support, or any recommended alternative for publishing rich mathematical notation in the articles? As far as I know, creators tend to insert math formulas as images, this works quiet a bit, but not for inline formulas.
For example, consider the following MathML snippet:
Now, let's switch to Visual mode:
In the image above, the editor rendered the MathML formulas correctly!
Now, let's click on the save button:
In the images below we can see the formatting is gone together with ou MathML elements