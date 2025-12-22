Add an option to display or scale only whole numbers on the price axis (vertical scale) in MT5.

New comment
 

Hi,

As per the title, I would like to suggest an enhancement for MT5. It would be great to have an option to display only whole numbers on the price axis (vertical scale), similar to the scaling feature available in TradingView, where prices are shown without decimals.

I believe this upgrade would improve chart readability and provide a cleaner visual experience.

Thank you

New comment