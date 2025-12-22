Login MQL5

I'm completely unable to log in to my MQL5 account due to financial transaction restrictions. A few months ago, I don't know why someone else logged into my account and placed an EA creation order. I immediately canceled the order and changed my password, but my account still remains restricted. Can anyone help me recover my account?
Files:
MQL501.png  24 kb
 
JONI Spd:
You can only solve this through the Service Desk, as the warning message advises.
