Need help with https://forge.mql5.io/

Hi!

Sorry for asking question. 

I can't register or login into https://forge.mql5.io/ website. 

Because, I have already registered with my email address at mql5.com. I think it's because of that my email address is already registered at forge web. Unfortunately I cannot login into forge.mql5.io with my mql5.com credentials. When I try use "forget password". It says recovery e-mail has been sent, but didn't receive any email...

How to join Algo Forge?


thank you!

MQL5 Algo Forge is a cloud-based platform for creating, storing, and collaboratively developing trading robots, indicators, and analytical projects in MQL5.
 
You don't need to register a new AlgoForge account, you already have one - https://forge.mql5.io/batmandakh
The login is the same as on this site - batmandakh.

The password must also match the password for this site.


 

If you changed your mql5.com password within six months, try changing it again and logging into AlgoForge with your new mql5.com password.

At the time of AlgoForge's release, there was a problem that changing the password for mql5.com did not change the password for AlgoForge. As far as I know, this has already been fixed.

 
Thanks!

I tried that. But I didn't receive any recovery email
 
I suspect this is by design (see screenshot below).


Sign in to AlgoForge using your login (batmandakh) and password from mql5.com.

If this doesn't work:

  1. Change your mql5.com password
  2. Log out from mql5.com
  3. Log in to mql5.com
  4. Try signing in to AlgoForge again
