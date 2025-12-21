Need help with https://forge.mql5.io/
Mandah:You don't need to register a new AlgoForge account, you already have one - https://forge.mql5.io/batmandakh
I can't register or login into https://forge.mql5.io/ website.
batmandakh
- batmandakh
- forge.mql5.io
If you changed your mql5.com password within six months, try changing it again and logging into AlgoForge with your new mql5.com password.
At the time of AlgoForge's release, there was a problem that changing the password for mql5.com did not change the password for AlgoForge. As far as I know, this has already been fixed.
Thanks!
I tried that. But I didn't receive any recovery email
Mandah #:
I suspect this is by design (see screenshot below).
Sign in to AlgoForge using your login (batmandakh) and password from mql5.com.
If this doesn't work:
- Change your mql5.com password
- Log out from mql5.com
- Log in to mql5.com
- Try signing in to AlgoForge again
Hi!
Sorry for asking question.
I can't register or login into https://forge.mql5.io/ website.
Because, I have already registered with my email address at mql5.com. I think it's because of that my email address is already registered at forge web. Unfortunately I cannot login into forge.mql5.io with my mql5.com credentials. When I try use "forget password". It says recovery e-mail has been sent, but didn't receive any email...
How to join Algo Forge?
thank you!