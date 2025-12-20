My purchased EA does not show in my MT5 platform
smspano@hotmail.com:
Hi,
one of the EAs that I purchased does not show under "My purchases" in MT5. Any suggestion? Thank you in advance.
confirm that your mt is connected to community account. And click Purchases in the Navigator of mt.
I have read in other threads that it may take a day to show in your purchases due to banks still processing the transactions.
