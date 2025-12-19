I want to follow a signal provider on MT5 VPS but when I open another Demo Acct it's still connect to AlgoWay
I want to follow a signal provider on MT5 VPS but when I open another Demo Acct it's still connect to AlgoWay, if I delete the connection will the main Demo Account be disconnected too? I'm testing a trading bot connected from TradingView on the main Demo account. How can I follow the signal provider on VPS at the same time while I test the trading bot?
It is not recommended to test trading bot on the same trading account with the signal subscription.
You can use the other trading accoiunt for testing your bot.
Because the signal subscription and MQL5 VPS are per trading account, so you can open the other trading account to trade/test by your bot.
