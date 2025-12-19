Service desk not replying
Right now I am going through a big problem, can you help me? 3 days ago I liked a robot in MQL5 and I was going to purchase it but its price was $1500 and my card limit was only $1000. For this I tried to use one of my friend's card but it so happened that in the setting of my friend's card, INTERNATIONAL TRANSICTION was OFF due to which my payment transaction failed twice, however this was the 3rd time I made payment. I realized the mistake and I turned on the setting for international transaction and tried to make payment again, my account of MQL5 got blocked, after 5-6 hours my account started opening as VPS but my robot is not able to update it, while updating or installing it, error number 403 is coming or till now the option of buying above all the paid products is also removed from my account or error is coming. FINANCIAL OPRATIONS ARE LIMITED I also opened a support ticket for this issue. He has been gone for 4 days, I have not received any reply and I am very worried.
About error 403 (especially if you are using external VPS) - read this blog-post:
Installation Failed - Error 403
As to the service desk so please wait for their reply.
