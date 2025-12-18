Font Problem
hello I had created a font that contained the icons I needed to create an expert in Unicode, but unfortunately, with the new update, my font can no longer be used in Metatrader.
esmaeil alizadeh:
This problem is known by MQ already.
Use last official build which is 5430. Any build bigger than that is a beta.
