MQL5 withdrawal to 'bank card' Locked?
I clicked on the bank withdrawl, but then it must have timed out when i was pulled away to do some other work.
Came back and now the page refreshed and my funds show "locked"
How do i get this back to initiate the transfer to my bank again?
Sounds good.
I looked today and its back, however, when i tried to withdrwal to my visa, it says
Withdrawal:
Withdrawal 29.28 USD to Bank cards is failed. Payment system declined the transaction.
Any other explaination?
You should see a more specific reason immediately following the withdrawal on the withdrawal page, e.g., "Declined by issuing bank." In this case, contact your card issuer/bank.
I wouldn't have high hopes. I contacted 2 different banks in North America and they both advised that Cyprus is on their "blacklist." Metaquotes is headquartered in Cyprus--south of the DMZ.
Cyprus has a compliance program in progress. All I can do is wait...
