MQL5 withdrawal to 'bank card' Locked?

New comment
 

I clicked on the bank withdrawl, but then it must have timed out when i was pulled away to do some other work.

Came back and now the page refreshed and my funds show "locked"

How do i get this back to initiate the transfer to my bank again?

 
Cloudboy23:

I clicked on the bank withdrawl, but then it must have timed out when i was pulled away to do some other work.

Came back and now the page refreshed and my funds show "locked"

How do i get this back to initiate the transfer to my bank again?

Wait tomorrow.
 

Sounds good.

I looked today and its back, however, when i tried to withdrwal to my visa, it says 

Withdrawal:
Withdrawal 29.28 USD to Bank cards is failed. Payment system declined the transaction.


Any other explaination?

 
Cloudboy23 #:

Sounds good.

I looked today and its back, however, when i tried to withdrwal to my visa, it says 

Withdrawal:
Withdrawal 29.28 USD to Bank cards is failed. Payment system declined the transaction.


Any other explaination?

You should see a more specific reason immediately following the withdrawal on the withdrawal page, e.g., "Declined by issuing bank." In this case, contact your card issuer/bank.

I wouldn't have high hopes. I contacted 2 different banks in North America and they both advised that Cyprus is on their "blacklist." Metaquotes is headquartered in Cyprus--south of the DMZ.

Cyprus has a compliance program in progress. All I can do is wait...

 
the only way to currently get your funds is via bank wire. i Can confirm this works since i just did it last week. 
 
Clifton Creath #:
the only way to currently get your funds is via bank wire. i Can confirm this works since i just did it last week. 

Cool. Thanks.

Now that you mention it, it kind of makes sense. When I request a wire, I give all of the bank info to the sending bank--not the receiving bank.

New comment