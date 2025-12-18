Block a user who spams me
On the private message (when the spammer has sent the message to you) - you can complain and write something about (because moderators/admins can not read the private message so you can explain by text about why you consider it to be a spam for example):
Hi, some new users are spamming me in the private message, i did click "block user" but i have a red error message telling "access denied" i don't understand why and don't know what i'm supposed to do, thanks for any help !
Hello,
Maybe will help if you go to your "News Feed" and change from there: Point your mouse to your profile picture on the up right corner of this site and choose "News Feed"; then on the right side again, you should see a friends list; moving the mouse over a particular name, a "settings" icon will appear.. maybe some setting there could be useful
greets
We have recently informed MetaQuotes that there are some issues with the blocking feature. This will likely be fixed in due course.
Send a complaint about the spammer, as Sergey suggested. The mute feature, by the way, works. So you can send a complaint and mute the spammer (it takes about 5 clicks).
